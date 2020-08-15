Si Woo Kim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kim had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Kim's tee shot went 202 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Kim's 73 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Kim hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Kim hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Kim had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 8 under for the round.