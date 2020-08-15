In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Shane Lowry hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 23rd at 9 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Lowry chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

Lowry got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to even-par for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Lowry hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Lowry's 119 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Lowry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Lowry's tee shot went 179 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 9 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 545-yard par-5 15th, Lowry got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Lowry to even-par for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Lowry hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Lowry had a 69 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Lowry to even for the round.