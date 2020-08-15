-
Sergio Garcia shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 15, 2020
Highlights
Sergio Garcia makes birdie on No. 12 in Round 3 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Sergio Garcia makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Sergio Garcia hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his day tied for 75th at 1 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
Garcia got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to 1 over for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Garcia hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Garcia to even-par for the round.
At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Garcia got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 13 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Garcia to 2 over for the round.
