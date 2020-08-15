In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Sebastián Muñoz hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 67th at 3 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Muñoz got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 17th, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Muñoz to 3 over for the round.