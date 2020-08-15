-
-
Seamus Power putts well in round three of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 15, 2020
-
Highlights
Seamus Power makes birdie on No. 13 in Round 3 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Seamus Power makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Seamus Power hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Power finished his day tied for 48th at 6 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
On the par-4 13th, Seamus Power's 146 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seamus Power to 1 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Power had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.
Power had a fantastic chip-in on the 174-yard par-3 third. His tee shot went 164 yards to the left side of the fairway and his second shot went 1 yards to the left side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Power had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.