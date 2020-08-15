-
Scott Stallings putts himself to an even-par third round of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Scott Stallings hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stallings finished his day tied for 62nd at 4 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
On the par-4 10th, Scott Stallings's 163 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott Stallings to 1 under for the round.
Stallings got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stallings to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Stallings had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to even for the round.
