In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Scott Piercy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

Piercy got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Piercy's tee shot went 203 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piercy to 2 over for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Piercy to 3 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Piercy reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 5 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Piercy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Piercy to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Piercy's 97 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 4 over for the round.