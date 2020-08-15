In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Scott Brown hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Brown finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

Brown got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Brown hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Brown to 1 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Brown reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Brown at even-par for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Brown had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 175-yard par-3 16th, Brown missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Brown reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Brown hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 3 under for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Brown got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.