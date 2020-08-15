-
Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Sam Burns in the third round at the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Burns birdies No. 16 in Round 3 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Sam Burns hit 8 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Burns finished his day tied for 18th at 10 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Sam Burns hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sam Burns to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Burns's 172 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Burns had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.
