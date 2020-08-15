-
-
Ryan Brehm shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 15, 2020
-
Highlights
Ryan Brehm birdies No. 6 in Round 3 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Ryan Brehm makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.
Ryan Brehm hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Brehm had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to even for the round.
Brehm got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Brehm went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Brehm to 2 over for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.