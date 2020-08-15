In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Ryan Armour hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 36th at 8 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Armour hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Armour had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 17th, Armour chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

Armour got a double bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Armour to even-par for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Armour hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Armour's 137 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Armour had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Armour to 3 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Armour hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Armour had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 5 under for the round.