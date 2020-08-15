-
Russell Knox shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Russell Knox hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 75th at 1 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
On the par-4 10th, Knox's 178 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
Knox got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to even-par for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Knox to 2 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.
Knox got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 2 over for the round.
