In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Russell Henley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Henley finished his day tied for 14th at 11 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 14th, Russell Henley's 236 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Russell Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Henley had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.

Henley hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Henley to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Henley's 98 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Henley had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Henley to 7 under for the round.