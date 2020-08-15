-
Roger Sloan shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Roger Sloan makes birdie on No. 7 in Round 3 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Roger Sloan makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 7th hole.
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Roger Sloan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 18th at 10 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Sloan hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Sloan's 175 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Sloan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Sloan hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 4 under for the round.
Sloan got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Sloan had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.
