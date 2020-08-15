Rob Oppenheim hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his day tied for 2nd at 16 under with Doc Redman; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 first, Oppenheim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 50-foot putt for birdie. This put Oppenheim at 1 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Oppenheim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Oppenheim at 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Oppenheim chipped in his third shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Oppenheim had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 6 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Oppenheim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Oppenheim to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Oppenheim's 161 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Oppenheim to 9 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Oppenheim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to 8 under for the round.