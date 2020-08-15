-
-
Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 15, 2020
-
Highlights
Rafa Cabrera Bello birdies No. 12 in Round 3 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Rafa Cabrera Bello makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.
Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his day tied for 23rd at 9 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Cabrera Bello had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
Cabrera Bello missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Cabrera Bello got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Cabrera Bello's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Cabrera Bello's 140 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.