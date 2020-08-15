-
Peter Uihlein finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Peter Uihlein hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Uihlein finished his day tied for 62nd at 4 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
Uihlein tee shot went 179 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Uihlein to 1 over for the round.
Uihlein got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 2 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Uihlein hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to even-par for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Uihlein reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Uihlein's 96 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Uihlein to even for the round.
