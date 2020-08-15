Peter Malnati hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 7th at 13 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Malnati had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Malnati's 83 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Malnati had a 204 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Malnati hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Malnati's 135 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Malnati to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Malnati hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Malnati to 4 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 5 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Malnati hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 6 under for the round.