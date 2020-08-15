-
Paul Casey shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Paul Casey makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 3 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Paul Casey makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Paul Casey hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Casey finished his day tied for 36th at 8 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Casey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Casey hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.
Casey tee shot went 203 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Casey to 1 under for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Casey's tee shot went 150 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Casey's 140 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
