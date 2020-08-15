Patton Kizzire hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 62nd at 4 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

Kizzire had a fantastic chip-in on the 223-yard par-3 seventh. His tee shot went 201 yards to the right side of the fairway and his second shot went 8 yards to the right side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kizzire had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to even for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 175-yard par-3 16th green, Kizzire suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kizzire at 3 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 over for the round.