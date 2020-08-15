-
Patrick Rodgers putts well in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Patrick Rodgers hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Rodgers finished his day tied for 42nd at 7 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Patrick Rodgers reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Patrick Rodgers at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Rodgers's 128 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Rodgers hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.
