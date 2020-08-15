Patrick Reed hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 18th at 10 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Reed had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Reed's 122 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Reed had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Reed to even for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Reed hit his 231 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Reed hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Reed had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reed to 4 under for the round.

Reed got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 3 under for the round.