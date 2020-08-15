Nate Lashley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lashley finished his day in 77th at 2 over; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Nate Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Nate Lashley to 1 over for the round.

Lashley got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 5 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 4 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lashley to 5 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Lashley's tee shot went 201 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 2 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lashley had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Lashley to 7 over for the round.