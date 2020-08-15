In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Michael Gligic hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 42nd at 7 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Gligic reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Gligic at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Gligic's 140 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 2 under for the round.

Gligic missed the green on his first shot on the 174-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Gligic hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.