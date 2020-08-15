-
Matthias Schwab shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Matthias Schwab hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 48th at 6 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Schwab had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to even for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Schwab reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Schwab had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.
