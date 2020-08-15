-
Matthew NeSmith shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Matthew NeSmith hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 62nd at 4 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, NeSmith had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 175-yard par-3 green 16th, NeSmith suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, NeSmith's 139 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.
NeSmith got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, NeSmith hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.
