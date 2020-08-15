-
Matt Jones shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Matt Jones hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 67th at 3 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
Jones got a double bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Jones to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Jones's tee shot went 212 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
