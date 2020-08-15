Matt Every hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Every finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

Matt Every missed the green on his first shot on the 235-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Matt Every to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Every had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Every to 2 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 1 under for the round.

Every got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to even for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Every to 1 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Every chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Every to even-par for the round.