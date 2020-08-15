-
Mark Hubbard delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the third at the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mark Hubbard sinks a 28-foot birdie on No. 16 in Round 3 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Mark Hubbard makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
Mark Hubbard hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Hubbard finished his day tied for 5th at 14 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Mark Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mark Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Hubbard hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 5 under for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Hubbard hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hubbard to 6 under for the round.
