Luke List shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Luke List hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 23rd at 9 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
On the par-4 13th, List's 155 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, List had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, List's 159 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 4 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, List hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put List at 4 under for the round.
