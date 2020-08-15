Kristoffer Ventura hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Ventura finished his day tied for 18th at 10 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Ventura chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Ventura reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Ventura had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ventura to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Ventura's 160 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Ventura to 5 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Ventura reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 6 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Ventura hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 7 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Ventura had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ventura to 8 under for the round.

After a 233 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Ventura chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ventura to 7 under for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Ventura had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ventura to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ventura had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ventura to 7 under for the round.