Kramer Hickok shoots 5-under 65 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kramer Hickok sinks a 21-foot birdie on No. 15 in Round 1 at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Kramer Hickok makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Kramer Hickok hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 23rd at 9 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
Hickok got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to even-par for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Hickok hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Hickok's 149 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 3 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hickok to 4 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hickok to 5 under for the round.
