-
-
Kevin Kisner putts well in round three of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 15, 2020
-
Highlights
Kevin Kisner makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 3 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Kevin Kisner makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
Kevin Kisner hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his day tied for 9th at 12 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kevin Kisner had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kevin Kisner to 1 under for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kisner chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Kisner chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Kisner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kisner to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.