In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Josh Teater hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Teater finished his day tied for 48th at 6 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 10th, Teater's 170 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.

At the 545-yard par-5 15th, Teater got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Teater to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Teater had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Teater hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Teater to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Teater chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Teater to 3 under for the round.

Teater got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to 2 under for the round.

Teater had a fantastic chip-in on the 223-yard par-3 seventh. His tee shot went 200 yards to the right side of the fairway and his second shot went 1 yards to the right side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Teater's 84 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 3 under for the round.