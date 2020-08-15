  • Jordan Spieth finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the second of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Jordan Spieth made the cut after carding a 3-under 67 heading into the weekend.
    Extended Highlights

    Jordan Spieth’s Round 2 highlights from Wyndham

    In the second of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Jordan Spieth made the cut after carding a 3-under 67 heading into the weekend.