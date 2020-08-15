-
Jordan Spieth finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Extended Highlights
Jordan Spieth’s Round 2 highlights from Wyndham
In the second of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Jordan Spieth made the cut after carding a 3-under 67 heading into the weekend.
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Jordan Spieth hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 67th at 3 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Spieth got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.
Spieth got a bogey on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to even-par for the round.
