In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Joaquin Niemann hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 23rd at 9 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 10th, Niemann's 116 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

Niemann got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to even-par for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Niemann had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Niemann hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Niemann's 134 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Niemann had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.