Jim Herman hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Herman finished his day tied for 5th at 14 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Jim Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jim Herman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Herman had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Herman's 104 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 3 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 4 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Herman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Herman to 6 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Herman to 7 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Herman hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Herman to 8 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Herman had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Herman to 9 under for the round.