In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Jason Kokrak hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his day tied for 14th at 11 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

Kokrak got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kokrak to even-par for the round.

Kokrak missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Kokrak's 108 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Kokrak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Kokrak hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Kokrak chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.