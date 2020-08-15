-
Jason Dufner shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jason Dufner hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 23rd at 9 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Dufner had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Dufner hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.
On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Dufner's 121 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 4 under for the round.
At the 545-yard par-5 15th, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 9 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Dufner to 4 under for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 3 under for the round.
