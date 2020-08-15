-
Henrik Norlander shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Henrik Norlander sinks a 21-foot birdie on No. 13 in Round 3 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Henrik Norlander makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Henrik Norlander hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 62nd at 4 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Norlander's 155 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Norlander hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Norlander to 1 over for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 175-yard par-3 16th, Norlander missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Norlander to even for the round.
Norlander got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.
