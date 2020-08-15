In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Harris English hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 14th at 11 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, English hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

English got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, English hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 13th, English got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, English's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 17th, English reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put English at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, English chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.