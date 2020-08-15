-
-
Harold Varner III rebounds from poor front in third round of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 15, 2020
-
Highlights
Harold Varner III birdies No. 15 in Round 3 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Harold Varner III makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Harold Varner III hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Varner III finished his day tied for 9th at 12 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
Harold Varner III got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harold Varner III to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Varner III's 114 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Varner III had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.