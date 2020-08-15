-
Hank Lebioda shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hank Lebioda birdies No. 15 in Round 1 at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Hank Lebioda makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
Hank Lebioda hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 48th at 6 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Lebioda had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
