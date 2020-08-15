-
-
Dylan Frittelli putts well in round three of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 15, 2020
-
Highlights
Dylan Frittelli birdies No. 1 in Round 3 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Dylan Frittelli makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Dylan Frittelli hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Frittelli finished his day tied for 18th at 10 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
On the par-4 first, Dylan Frittelli's 171 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dylan Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Frittelli had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Frittelli's 156 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.