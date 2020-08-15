Doc Redman hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Redman finished his day tied for 2nd at 16 under with Rob Oppenheim; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Doc Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Doc Redman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Redman had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to even for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Redman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Redman's 175 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Redman had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Redman's 153 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 5 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Redman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Redman to 6 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Redman hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 7 under for the round.