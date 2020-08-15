In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Denny McCarthy hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 23rd at 9 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 2 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, McCarthy's 151 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, McCarthy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McCarthy at even-par for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, McCarthy's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, McCarthy had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.