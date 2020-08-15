-
Davis Love III shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Davis Love III hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Love III finished his day tied for 67th at 3 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Love III hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th. This moved Love III to 1 over for the round.
Love III got a double bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Love III to 3 over for the round.
At the 545-yard par-5 15th, Love III got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Love III to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Love III's 134 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Love III to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Love III had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Love III to 1 over for the round.
