Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 48th at 6 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Christiaan Bezuidenhout had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Christiaan Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 175-yard par-3 16th green, Bezuidenhout suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bezuidenhout at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Bezuidenhout's 105 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Bezuidenhout hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Bezuidenhout had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.