Chris Kirk shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Chris Kirk hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 42nd at 7 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kirk got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kirk to 1 over for the round.
Kirk got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Kirk's 133 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Kirk had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Kirk's 135 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
