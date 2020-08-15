-
Chris Baker shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
Chris Baker hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Baker finished his day tied for 36th at 8 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Baker had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.
At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Baker reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Baker at 3 under for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Baker had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Baker to 2 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Baker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baker to 3 under for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 17th, Baker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Baker to 2 under for the round.
